Dolly Parton seemingly did it all. By the time of Parton's death in August 2026, at the age of 80, she was a beloved country and pop singer with a slew of awards and a massive catalog of hits. She was also a Hollywood actor, author, renowned businessperson, philanthropist, and, let's just say it: a legend. But her life wasn't an easy one, as Parton was raised in poverty in the mountains of Tennessee, one of 12 children of a sharecropper.

Parton was born in January 1946, and from her early years had a big personality. She was a born performer and loved to dress up, which often led her to face ridicule from other kids and even her Pentecostal minister grandfather. Her appearance and bubbly personality often led people to misjudge her throughout her long career, but Parton was able to brush off her detractors.

As her star rose to burn bright with Parton's classic genre-defying hits such as "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and "Islands in the Stream" (with Kenny Rogers), she laughed all the way to the bank and numerous award ceremonies, and that's why Dolly Parton is our quote of the day.