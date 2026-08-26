Quote Of The Day By Dolly Parton: 'I'm Not Offended By All The Dumb Blonde Jokes Because ...'
Dolly Parton seemingly did it all. By the time of Parton's death in August 2026, at the age of 80, she was a beloved country and pop singer with a slew of awards and a massive catalog of hits. She was also a Hollywood actor, author, renowned businessperson, philanthropist, and, let's just say it: a legend. But her life wasn't an easy one, as Parton was raised in poverty in the mountains of Tennessee, one of 12 children of a sharecropper.
Parton was born in January 1946, and from her early years had a big personality. She was a born performer and loved to dress up, which often led her to face ridicule from other kids and even her Pentecostal minister grandfather. Her appearance and bubbly personality often led people to misjudge her throughout her long career, but Parton was able to brush off her detractors.
As her star rose to burn bright with Parton's classic genre-defying hits such as "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and "Islands in the Stream" (with Kenny Rogers), she laughed all the way to the bank and numerous award ceremonies, and that's why Dolly Parton is our quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Dolly Parton
"I'm not offended by all of the dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb ... and I also know that I'm not blonde."
Dolly Parton was renowned for her wit, and this particular gem was reportedly uttered by her in the 1970s (via People), when she faced plenty of misogynistic criticism. Parton was able to not take herself too seriously, yet also ignore other people's opinions of her through her strength of character and faith.
Deeper Meaning of Dolly Parton's Quote — Ignore The Naysayers
People are going to say and think what they want of someone else, especially if that person has a big personality, looks a certain way, and is outspoken. But appearances can be deceptive. Dolly Parton's message was to stay true to yourself and laugh off others' insults, and you'll persevere.
Dolly Parton was often misjudged and underestimated because of her appearance and over-the-top personal style, but her many successes and incredible business acumen disproved the naysayers. Parton managed to rise above her harshest critics while not inflicting the same on others, and made sure to accept people for who they were.
Parton's example is one we could all learn from: Ignore people's negativity and be sure to give others the benefit of the doubt, even if we haven't been afforded the same. And at the same time, we should be able to laugh at our own foibles.
More Quotes From Dolly Parton
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"I like being myself and I feel everyone should have that right."
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"I know some of the best Dolly Parton jokes. I made 'em up myself."
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"I know I look totally artificial, but I'd like to think I'm real where it really counts."
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"Find out who you are and do it on purpose."
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"I'm not going to limit myself just because people won't accept the fact that I can do something else."
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"I just always felt like I knew who I was, and I just try to stay anchored within myself and my beliefs."