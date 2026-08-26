In 2022, Dolly Parton Tried To Refuse This Rock Music Honor — But She Was Told No

When the often controversial Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its nominees for its 2022 induction class, one name stood out among the many important rock bands, rap acts, innovators, and pop stars: legendary country singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton. The honorary institution had long since moved away from enshrining only explicitly rock acts, and Parton, who recorded many songs that became bigger than country music and was an undeniable icon, certainly qualified. Her reaction to the possible career-topping accolade: Thanks, but no thanks.

At the time, Parton was left baffled. "I was so surprised that I was even nominated," she told Variety. "But I don't know. I'm not expecting to win, but if I should, I would be very honored ..." Just weeks later, Parton fully and officially declined. "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she said in a statement on Instagram. "I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame voters disagreed — and they refused to let Parton walk away from their chance to celebrate her and her work.