In 2022, Dolly Parton Tried To Refuse This Rock Music Honor — But She Was Told No
When the often controversial Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its nominees for its 2022 induction class, one name stood out among the many important rock bands, rap acts, innovators, and pop stars: legendary country singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton. The honorary institution had long since moved away from enshrining only explicitly rock acts, and Parton, who recorded many songs that became bigger than country music and was an undeniable icon, certainly qualified. Her reaction to the possible career-topping accolade: Thanks, but no thanks.
At the time, Parton was left baffled. "I was so surprised that I was even nominated," she told Variety. "But I don't know. I'm not expecting to win, but if I should, I would be very honored ..." Just weeks later, Parton fully and officially declined. "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she said in a statement on Instagram. "I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame voters disagreed — and they refused to let Parton walk away from their chance to celebrate her and her work.
Dolly Parton wound up a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame anyway
After Dolly Parton publicly asked to be removed from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she guested on NPR's "Fresh Air." By that time, the musical institution's 1,200 ballot holders had started voting. "I'll accept gracefully," Parton said when asked what she'd do in the event of induction. "I would just say thanks and I'll accept it because the fans vote. But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that."
When the votes were tallied, Parton made the cut, enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame against her initial wishes. But then she did what she told "Fresh Air" she would — she fully participated in the induction ceremony. "I'm a rock star now!" she proclaimed during her acceptance speech (per Rolling Stone). Parton also performed, memorably singing alongside Rob Halford of heavy metal band Judas Priest, a fellow inductee.
Back when she'd rejected her nomination, Parton claimed she'd been interested in making a rock record. In 2023, she made good on that promise with "Rockstar," her final studio album. It collected Parton's country-inflected but still rocking takes on standards like Bob Seger's "Night Moves," the Police's "Every Breath You Take," and Journey's "Open Arms."