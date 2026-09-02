The 5 Best Rock Supergoups Of All Time

On paper, Asia was a prog rock aficionado's dream come true: Steve Howe of Yes, John Wetton of King Crimson, and Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake & Palmer were the sort of combo that seemed destined to create virtuosic dreamscapes with extended runtimes. That said, the group had other plans. By the dawn of the 1980s, punk and new wave were in full swing, and it was time for progressive rock bands to go mainstream with a pop hit or risk being consigned to the dustbin of yesteryear. Completed by keyboardist Geoff Downes of Buggles fame, the band set out to top the charts.

Stratospheric success was quickly secured with their 1982's self-titled debut, which led off with the massive hit "Heat of the Moment." With a gigantic wall-of-sound opening riff that feels precisely calculated to evoke air guitar performances from FM radio audiences the world over, the track shot to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The follow-up single, "Only Time Will Tell," hit a respectable No. 17.

Though the debut is filled with crowd-pleasing hooks and endlessly satisfying vocal harmonies, the band stacks plenty of righteous leads and intricate arrangements throughout the deep cuts. In other words, prog heads have plenty of dessert for working through the pop rock main course. The result satisfies in the same way as the synth-heavy "Duke," the similar-sounding sonic pivot point for prog pioneers Genesis.

While the group's sophomore effort, "Alpha," produced two hit singles, 1985's "Astra" failed to perform commercially, and the group temporarily disbanded. They would go on to reunite in 1990 following some lineup changes and continue to release albums, many of which start with the letter "A."