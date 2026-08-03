5 Prog Rock Bands Who Went Mainstream With A Pop Hit

The classic albums that define progressive rock are united by their instrumental virtuosity and epic, multi-part song structures, not catchy hooks and eye-candy frontmen. Over the years, the genre that has long been the province of music students and sci-fi/fantasy nerds has gone through one rise and fall in popularity after another. And each time, little thought was given to the mainstream sensibilities that get artists to the top of the charts. Yet no matter how many times prog is left for dead and then brought back to life, it always manages to score some hits along the way. Most of those don't leave the genre behind altogether, though: Songs like Tool's "Schism" or Rush's "Tom Sawyer" are still full of shifting time signatures and unorthodox arrangements.

With that in mind, we wanted to look at the times prog-rockers managed to cross over into mainstream success with bona fide pop hits. Whether it's a Scottish poet waxing nostalgic about the one that got away or '80s headbangers soothing our fear of the dark, here are five prog artists who went pop and scored a big hit.