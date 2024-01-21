What The Making Of We Are The World Was Really Like

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported once that Ethiopia averaged one famine per decade from the 1600s to the 1800s. Civil wars, forced confiscation of crops, and natural disasters have conspired against the nation time and again. But the famine that struck in the 1980s was unprecedented in its magnitude. Relief commissioner Dawit Giorgis told the BBC that up to a third of the population was affected and that he saw areas where hundreds died every day. The government of the time was unable and unwilling to adequately address the famine, which became an international story not through their efforts, but from reporting by the BBC.

The scale of the tragedy moved many to lend their support. Foreign governments flew in aid, reporters continued to shine a light on the famine, and celebrities took up the cause en masse. This was the age of the charity telethon, the fly-ins to raise awareness, and the musical numbers made to generate relief funds. A small fleet of British and Irish singers were brought together for a recording of Bob Geldof and Midge Ure's "Do They Know It's Christmas," written to express moral outrage and raise a few thousand pounds for charitable efforts in Ethiopia. Per U Discover Music, it raised £8 million in 1984 alone.

Inspired by "Do They Know...," Harry Belafonte decided to create the American equivalent, a charity record assembling all the top American artists of a generation (per The Independent). The recording, "We Are the World," was a juggling act of schedules and egos that raised even more than its inspiration. Here's what went into making it.