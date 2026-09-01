5 Songs By The Doors That Prove 1967 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

Choosing only five of the 21 songs the Doors released in 1967 was no easy task, but understanding why that year was the best year of the band's career was not. Their self-titled debut and "Strange Days" LPs are often considered the band's best albums and both charted well, solidifying the band's reputation.

The Los Angeles-based band made up of singer Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger, and drummer John Densmore, masterfully combined blues, psychedelic rock, and avant-garde theater, among other musical genres, into a unique sound that separated them from their contemporaries. The band formed in 1965 when UCLA film students Morrison and Manzarek met on a Venice, California beach and were soon joined by Densmore and Krieger to become the Doors, named for the Aldous Huxley book "The Doors of Perception" about the writer's experience with the psychedelic drug mescaline.

By July 1967, "Light My Fire" shot to the top of the charts, helping the album reach No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The band quickly released a follow-up album in September, which reached No. 3, with the single "People Are Strange" peaking at No. 12. We chose some tunes that were Billboard hits at the time and others that became beloved classics that continue to top critics' lists and resonate culturally, like "The End." These five definitely prove that 1967 was the Doors' best year.