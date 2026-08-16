The 5 Best Rock Drum Solos Of The '60s

"In the Court of the Crimson King" is a foundational recording in the development of progressive rock and Michael Giles' solo on "21st Century Schizoid Man" demonstrates that the internal cohesion of the band, as much as the singular vision of guitarist Robert Fripp, was what made that possible. There's a treasure trove of great chops to be found Giles' runs but what really matters is how they interact with the larger ensemble.

After two verses of Black Sabbath style doom guitar and lyrical visions of a wartorn apocalypse, the band breaks into a feverish instrumental section that sees them trading licks like a finely honed jazz band. Though his proper feature moment comes later, Giles attacks the section's opening salvo with patterns that lean so heavily into fills that it sounds less like he's keeping time for his bandmates and more like he's usurping the spotlight from the get-go. Where he does groove there's a heavy emphasis on the ride cymbal which adds to the jazz fusion aura.

Fripp continues to lay down wailing guide tones as the rest of the band steps back to give Giles the floor. There's sonic atmosphere, but it's still very much his moment. Curiously, it's here that he most heavily emphasizes into the underlying groove of the section. As a result, the fills and breaks feel more like variations on a theme than blind showmanship. What follows is a series of duets between Giles and the other soloists, each with its own unique accompaniment from the drummer. There's a drumming masterclass there to be sure but the most impressive feat is reminding us that a great solo is a group effort.