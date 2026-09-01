The No. 1 Song On September 1, 1971 Sounds Even More Ingenious Today

When Paul McCartney wrote "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey," he was deeply interested in surrealism, the 20th-century artistic and literary movement that began in Europe in the 1920s. These artists and writers often used the unusual juxtaposition of imagery or words to produce work that connected dreams to reality. McCartney used this technique when creating the song's lyrics, such as the phrase "butter pie" and the inclusion of Admiral "Bull" Halsey, a World War II-era U.S. admiral.

The song's "Uncle Albert" was in fact one of McCartney's uncles. "He would get on the table and he would be roaring drunk and he would read from the Bible," McCartney once recalled. This part of the tune, with lines such as "We're so sorry, Uncle Albert," was McCartney's attempt to apologize for his generation's actions that may have seemed strange to their elders.

"Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey" is another McCartney song that's nearly perfect and deserves to be required listening for younger generations, like his other mini-suites, "Live and Let Die" and "Band on the Run." Rolling Stone, which originally panned "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey," later called it "a weird masterpiece" and admitted the song had been years ahead of its time. The same must have been true of those McCartney fans who sent it to No. 1 in September 1971.