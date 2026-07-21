5 Nearly Perfect Paul McCartney Songs That Should Be Required Listening For Younger Generations

Paul McCartney will always be known for his time with the Beatles, but after their break-up in 1970, he followed his own epochal musical path that has continued into the present. And while his post-Beatles career may be somewhat overshadowed by the immensity of his former band, he's crafted some nearly perfect songs that should be required listening for younger generations who might not be as familiar with his solo work as well as with his band Wings.

The '70s were an especially fruitful time for McCartney, beginning with his first solo album, 1970's "McCartney," which contains "Maybe I'm Amazed. This song is simply majestic, by turns heart-wrenching and tender. With his band Wings, which included his wife Linda McCartney, he soared with epic songs like "Band On The Run" and "Live and Let Die" that could hold their own against such Beatles classics as "A Day in the Life." And there are so many more, even beyond the five we're highlighting by this ex-Beatle who continues to deliver.