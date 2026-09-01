The 1982 Drum Solo That Changed Rock History Forever

In 1982, drumming legend Buddy Rich stepped back onto the stage to show all the young-uns why he was still king. His drum solo from that year's Concert for the Americas changed rock history and even drumming history. Folks certainly expected a stupendous performance from Rich in 1982, but they probably didn't expect a man in his mid-60s to once again set the bar for power, intensity, control, technique, and creativity in what's been dubbed his "impossible drum solo."

Born in 1917, Rich had already revolutionized the drums and had nothing left to prove. He's a history-making drummer that all classic rock fans ought to know, as well as modern rock fans, drummers, guitarists, producers — basically everybody. A freakish musical prodigy, he was a band leader by 11 years old, played in big band and jazz circles from the 1930's, led his own band from the '60s, and was a for-real celebrity drummer who did solos on talk shows (complete with some of his gonzo showmanship and drum kit tricks).

No matter that he didn't play in a rock band, he influenced all drummers to come in terms of style, stage presence, and technical chops, especially in realms of rock and metal. Neil Peart, the virtuosic drummer for Rush and responsible for some of the best solos in rock history, even performed at the 1991 Buddy Rich Memorial Concert with Buddy Rich's band. Here's a closer look at Rich's final historic performance.