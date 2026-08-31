Quote Of The Day By Whitney Houston: '... My Life Became ...'

Whitney Houston is remembered as one of the greatest vocalists in pop history, whose powerful, expressive voice could make any song — especially ballads — soar. Born in Newark, New Jersey, on August 9, 1963, she was part of a musical family that included her mother, Cissy, who was a member of the group the Sweet Inspirations, and her cousin, the acclaimed soul vocalist Dionne Warwick. But with her incredible range and ability, Houston's talent soon made her stand out, and by the late 1980s she was a bona fide star.

Houston's commercial success remains unrivaled. She holds the record for being the only artist to have seven consecutive No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, while her monster 1992 cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," which featured on the soundtrack to her movie "The Bodyguard," counts among the best-selling records of all time. Her talents were held in such high regard that she came to be known simply as "The Voice," a nickname that reveals how her talent was considered so singular by her millions of fans, and she became the most awarded female recording artist in history.

Sadly, Houston died in early 2012 at the age of 48, and in her later years, she faced significant personal challenges and the demands of a life spent in the media — an aspect of her life reflected in her quote of the day.