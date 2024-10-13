Whitney Houston's life story was incredibly tragic, and the dramatic and sudden end to that story was the saddest part of all. The diva was known for many pop hits during the '80s, and in the '90s starred in "The Bodyguard," which led to the career-defining song "I Will Always Love You."

Despite Houston's iconic voice and unquestionable success in the entertainment industry, her life started going downhill. Houston's marriage to Bobby Brown was abusive and co-dependent, with both of them misusing drugs, and they finally divorced in 2007. While Houston had two songs that barely cracked the Billboard Hot 100 in 2009, her career seemed to effectively be over. Anyone paying attention to Whitney Houston during the last 12 months of her life could see things were not going very well for the star.

Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012. The singer was staying at the Beverley Hilton Hotel, under her grandmother's name, Elizabeth Collins. Several times the week before, she'd been seen drinking at the bar by 10 a.m. and being abusive to the staff. It was Grammy weekend, and Houston performed live for what would be the last time at a party with singer Kelly Price. Video of their rendition of "Jesus Loves Me" shows that Houston's voice was nothing like it used to be. Two days later, she was dead. Hundreds of stars who were preparing to celebrate instead were greeted with the tragic news. This is what it was really like the day Whitney Houston died.

