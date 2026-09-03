This Romantic 1981 No. 1, Recorded By Two Industry Powerhouses, Topped The Charts 45 Years Ago Today

"Endless Love" started as a bestselling novel by Scott Spencer. In the early 1980s, filmmakers were busy turning Spencer's book into a feature film starring Brooke Shields and needed a title song. What they got was much bigger — a duet performed by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross that would become one of the most successful movie theme songs to ever rule the pop charts. On September 3, 1981, the song "Endless Love" was still early in its nine-week reign as the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Endless Love" remains one of the most timeless love ballads from the 1980s. Big-name artists, such as Mariah Carey and Luther Vandross, have released covers, and Richie himself even revisited it in a duet with Shania Twain. The song's endless appeal has it turning up in everything from car commercials to "Friends," where Chandler and Phoebe attempt a pitchy rendition that proves "Endless Love" is a lot easier to appreciate than it is to sing well.