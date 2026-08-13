The 5 Best Soft Rock Duets Of All Time

One of the most favorable aspects of the soft rock tradition was the unending trove of duets it provided. The greatest soft rock songs of the 1970s and '80s helped set the tone for a more cosmopolitan take on the usual rock fodder. What better format for combining two well-loved singers on a single song that could gain even more traction on two albums instead of just one? It's an art form that faded along with the soft rock genre itself, but it left behind a collection of sensational tunes, the best of which represent some of the most memorable moments in popular music.

Some of our choices, like Lionel Richie and Diana Ross' "Endless Love," are Grammy-nominated Billboard hits, with a few even reaching No. 1 for multiple weeks. Each selection represents the pinnacle of musical craftsmanship by some of the best-known names in the soft rock game. They're not all syrupy ballads, either; a few upbeat picks, such as Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's "You're the One That I Want," challenge the tempo and timbre of the usual soft rock selections. Though the era of the soft rock artist came and went in just a few decades, these unforgettable, power-packed duets ensure that the genre will last indefinitely.