Unpopular Classic Rock Opinions That Are Actually 10/10
Everybody has hot takes. In classic rock, it's no different, but have you ever seen an unpopular opinion and thought, "Hmm ... That's actually kind of spot-on"? Well, that's exactly what's we're exploring.
To be fair, this isn't designed to stir up the outrage merchants, kick the hornet's nest, or be contrary for the sake of it. However, it's important to take off the rose-colored glasses and look at the nostalgia through clear but critical eyes. More importantly, these are unpopular classic rock opinions that have been uttered by others as well, so this isn't as if there's one single person picking on a musician or belaboring a point here. There's actual precedence that others think the same about a certain topic.
Regardless, though, an opinion is just that. It doesn't mean that everybody needs to agree or disagree. In some cases, two things can be right.
Kiss is a global brand disguised as a rock band
To be successful in the music industry, you need to take it seriously. Treat it like a business and consider the marketing aspects. However, there are times when the business side overtakes the creative. Case in point: Kiss. While not the worst musicians in the world, they achieved fame mostly due to their makeup and stage personas, which turned them into larger-than-life superheroes.
Yet the messed-up reality of Kiss is that they have never met a product they were afraid to stick their logo on. They're the Hello Kitty of classic rock. For heaven's sake, this band even released a Kiss Kasket for somebody to be buried in. That's ... Yeah, words can't even do it justice. Then there's the fact that Kiss effectively recast band members in the character roles originally occupied by Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, and they even want to continue their legacy through hologram shows.
All this makes it tough to dispute that they have become more of a brand than a band as time has worn on. Of course, fans might push back. While most tend to agree that the marketing trumps the music when it comes to Kiss, one Redditor made an astute observation. "It's just Kiss did something interesting by reducing themselves to archetypal characters, serving as a mnemonic tool," the commentator wrote. "Even if you barely know them, you know there's a rock star, demon, spaceman and a cat."
Van Halen with Sammy Hagar is better
Oh, boy, this point is likely not going to land very well with the Roth Army. Yet it needs to be said: The Sammy Hagar version of Van Halen is better than the one under David Lee Roth. On Reddit, many fans say the same thing, with one even suggesting that "they should've changed the name of the band to Van Hagar and leaned into the whole naming thing."
Both singers have their strengths. Diamond Dave is certainly a more energetic frontman, and his live shows have become the stuff of legend, while Hagar possesses a far better range as a vocalist. The proof, though, is in the pudding — or album sales, in this instance.
During Roth's first stint in the band, Van Halen had never had a No. 1 record on the Billboard 200. Under Hagar, the band had four. Everything that Hagar touched turned to gold — somewhat literally. You could argue that "Jump," which features Roth on lead vocals, is the iconic Van Halen number. Yet under Hagar, the rock band achieved the most success and produced arguably their best music overall. So, yes, Van Halen got better with the addition of Sammy Hagar. Sorry, Diamond Dave!
Led Zeppelin was better as a live band
Led Zeppelin remains one of the most influential rock bands of all time — never believe a person who tells you that they're terrible. Call them liars and charlatans, because that's heresy. However, there is a debate to be had about if the group was better onstage than on record.
On the Led Zeppelin subreddit, this conversation continues. "I've been collecting live Zeppelin tapes for over 30 years, the officially released stuff barely even scratches the surface of what they were as a live band," one Redditor wrote. "I love the studio albums, but their live [shows] crush them." There are others who share the same unpopular opinion here, believing that the band's ability to improvise in a live setting made their music stand out more than what appeared on their records.
It's also important to put something into context here, though: Led Zeppelin recorded most of their music in the '70s and were limited to the technology (and resources) available to them at the time. Did the producers accurately capture the energy of the band? Maybe. Maybe not. Sometimes, there are musicians who always sound better live than they do on records — and nobody can explain why. For Led Zeppelin, though, we can. Their aura was the secret sauce.
Guns N' Roses only released one good album
When you think of Guns N' Roses, it's fair to say that Axl Rose's controversial moments tend to overshadow the achievements. He's certainly a polarizing figure, to say the least. However, there is an unpopular classic rock opinion that the group released only one good album, 1987's "Appetite for Destruction," and lived off that hype for the rest of their career. Even MetalSucks published a piece highlighting this and stating that "Guns N' Roses is a lightning strike, a one-album band."
It's not like Guns N' Roses' other albums have been failures — quite the contrary. All of the act's records have charted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200, and they have had singles chart from the individual records. Yet here's the reality check: For a group that's been around since the mid-'80s, they've only released six studio albums — and the most popular one by a country mile remains "Appetite for Destruction," since it features classics like "Sweet Child o' Mine," "Paradise City," and "Welcome to the Jungle." Nobody talks about Guns N' Roses' other records in the same way, even though each has a song or two that's pretty good.
In fact, if you take away "Appetite for Destruction" from the rock band's history, would they still even be a major touring outfit 40-plus years later? Unlikely. Having said that, good on them for riding the success of their creative peak.
The best Beatles song wasn't written by Paul McCartney or John Lennon
Look, Paul McCartney and John Lennon form part of classic rock songwriting duos who had an almost ethereal synergy in their partnership. They complemented each other to the point that you could call them musical soulmates. They weren't the only songwriters in the band, though. For many fans, the best Beatles song wasn't penned by McCartney or Lennon but by guitarist George Harrison. The track in question is "Here Comes the Sun" from 1969's "Abbey Road."
On Reddit, it's a hotly debated topic if this song is actually the best, but there's a level-headed comment from one Redditor that perhaps sums up how most people may see it. "I think it does deserve the top spot," they wrote. "It's not my favorite, but it is unquestionably one of their best."
As it turns out, there may be some truth to this unpopular classic rock opinion. As of this writing, "Here Comes the Sun" is the most streamed Beatles song on Spotify. There must be a reason that people keep coming back to it over and over again, right? If anything, it proves that the Beatles were more than just McCartney and Lennon — the other members had as much influence on the band's success.