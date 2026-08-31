In 1983, Bruce Springsteen Wrote A Song That Would Become A Rowdy Hit For Joan Jett

The Boss isn't just the boss of working-class Americana tunes; he's the boss of you not knowing that he wrote songs for other famous musicians. The Pointer Sisters' "Fire" is a surprise song that Springsteen wrote, but no more so than "Light of Day" by the Barbusters, aka Joan Jett and Michael J. Fox.

The Barbusters were a fictional band in the 1987 music-themed movie, "Light of Day." Ostensibly a Michael J. Fox movie made during the height of his mid-80's fame ("Back to the Future," "Teen Wolf"), the movie received some rock-out cred in the form of Fox's co-star, Joan Jett, whose 1982 cover of "I Love Rock N' Roll" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and changed her life forever. Jett and Fox's band in the movie was called the Barbusters, credited with four songs on its soundtrack. "Light of Day," the movie's big single, is an old-school, simple, rock-out song that reached No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it's credited to Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

As for how Springsteen wound up writing "Light of Day," he'd originally written it for "Born in the U.S.A.," his colossal 1984 album that cemented his career and produced a song that still fools listeners into thinking it's a patriotic anthem. Springsteen decided not to use "Light of Day" (or whatever it was called at that point) for the album and passed it along to director Paul Schrader for use in his movie.