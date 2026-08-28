Born 61 Years Ago Today, Her Music Made It All The Way To Outer Space

Shania Twain generated a mighty string of massive country and pop crossover hits in the late 1990s. And while her upbeat jams and tender ballads were popular all over the world, some of her songs have even been blasted into the galaxy. The iconic, consensus-building, genre-blending vocalist was born on August 28, 1965.

Born in Windsor, Ontario, as Eileen Edwards, the future Shania Twain experienced a lot of tragedy early on but ultimately found solace and a calling in music. Embracing a country milieu, Twain broke out with the 1995 album "The Woman in Me," which spawned four country chart-toppers and sold an impressive 12 million copies. Twain's broad appeal only grew with her next two multi-platinum, hit-generating juggernauts, "Come On Over" and "Up!"

One track from both of those latter LPs would go where few songs have gone before: Into space, to help NASA astronauts complete their important scientific work.