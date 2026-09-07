Quote Of The Day By Elvis Presley: 'To Judge A Man By His Weakest Link Or Deed Is Like ...'

Rock 'n' roll has produced much royalty, but it's only ever had one King. Elvis Presley earned the throne thanks to his impressive vocal range, heartbreaking croon, undeniable swagger, and gyrating hips. When he shook them a little too much performing "Hound Dog" on "The Milton Berle Show" in 1956, the adults were shocked, the media caught fire, and the kids couldn't get enough.

Prestley was an all-around entertainer. On top of over 1 billion in record sales, 18 chart-topping singles, and three Grammys, he was a movie star, lending his presence to films like "Blue Hawaii" and "Viva Las Vegas." But he also faced his share of struggles in the '70s: periods of commercial failure, substance abuse problems, and a bitter divorce.

The only child of Vernon and Gladys Presley, Elvis was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1935, and he grew up in poverty. In 1948, the family settled in Memphis, Tennessee., where he soaked in his musical influences. He grew up listening to country and bluegrass — catching R&B and blues bands in the clubs on Beale Street, and singing gospel in the church choir. When he signed his first deal with the local Sun Records label, home to greats like Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, he was a truck driver.

Elvis's death in 1977 changed rock music forever, and it's hard to overstate the legacy he left. In a way, his story — the triumphs and tragedies of a poor kid becoming the biggest of stars, only to be swept away by it all — is the story of how rock 'n' roll grew up. That's why he's our quote of the day.