What Happened To Elvis Presley's Personal Bible?

The Bible in question is considered incredibly valuable among Elvis Presley fans for several reasons. The religious text was a gift to the King from his Uncle Vester and Aunt Clettes, who gave it to him on the occasion of his first Christmas at his Graceland ranch in 1957. It was embossed with his name on the cover. Presley kept the Bible in his possession for 20 years, and reportedly read from it often.

Presley's stepbrother Billy Stanley told The Guardian in 2022 that he believes the King's religious convictions have been neglected in biographies of his life. Stanley claims that Presley was a devout Christian who would pray before shows and considered performing gospel music to be a form of religious worship. He also recalls that Presley would read from the Bible to Stanley and his brothers, who were still children at the time they moved into the Graceland ranch after their mother married Presley's father.

As well as bearing Presley's name, the Bible is of special interest to both fans and scholars of the King as it reportedly contains numerous notes he had written in the book over the years as well as underlinings which give a valuable insight into his Christian beliefs.