The Bee Gees' 5 Best Instrumental Breaks Prove They're More Than Their Harmonies

The Bee Gees have been long known for their beautiful three-part harmonies, with the three Gibb brothers honing them for much of their lives since they began singing together in childhood. That early interest in music had plenty to do with their father, Hugh Gibb Jr., who had his own band. But despite the Bee Gees being heavily associated with those intricate harmonies, they also have some stellar instrumental breaks in their songs, and we chose five of the best.

We selected these examples for the effect they have on the overall track and how they're used. That's because a good break isn't just slapped anywhere — it's placed strategically, so it pushes the cut forward and raises its overall quality. A solid instrumental interlude also lets listeners know that they've officially entered into another part of the tune, similar to the music changing in a film when the scene switches. The five that we chose clearly do all of those things. In fact, when thinking of any of these songs, the break is probably one of the first things that comes to mind.