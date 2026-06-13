19 Years After The Bee Gees Released Tragedy, It Got A Dance-Pop Makeover That Oozes '90s Nostalgia
The Bee Gees got the world dancing to "Tragedy" in 1979. However, the catchy track received a new lease of life when it was released by the dance-pop outfit Steps in 1998. To this day, it's impossible to think of the song without remembering the legendary dance moves from Steps' music video.
In 1979, "Tragedy" turned out to be a No. 1 song for the Bee Gees on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It stayed in the top spot for two weeks and lingered on the chart for 20 weeks in total. Needless to say, this single was another hit from the group that produced a plethora of disco songs from the '70s that still put everybody in a dancing mood today.
Updating the track ever so slightly but modernizing it for the '90s club scene, Steps ran with a cover of "Tragedy" in 1998. In fact, the single clawed its way to the top of the British charts, triumphing over big songs from the likes of the Spice Girls, Cher, and the Vengaboys. Maybe the Steps version lacked the unmistakable falsetto qualities of the Bee Gees, but the British act still managed to make this song its own, as well as a hallmark of the late '90s music industry.
Steps and the Bee Gees almost teamed up
They might be from different eras, but there was once a plan to unite the Bee Gees and Steps for an epic team-up at the Glastonbury Festival. And of course, it was so they could bring generations together and perform the ultimate rendition of "Tragedy."
"The Bee Gees asked us to join them on stage," Steps member Ian "H" Watkins told Metro. "But it was a really late request, and we literally couldn't get it all together in time. Of course, some of them have passed away now, so that will never happen again. But that's another little jewel in the Steps crown."
Watkins is correct: Since his brothers Robin and Maurice died, Barry Gibb closed the chapter on the Bee Gees and continued to perform as a solo artist. At one point, though, Steps urged fans to start a petition to get the band onto the stage with Gibb for the 2017 Glastonbury Festival, but alas, that failed to happen. As it turns out, the real tragedy is that Steps and the Bee Gees never managed to team up for "Tragedy."