19 Years After The Bee Gees Released Tragedy, It Got A Dance-Pop Makeover That Oozes '90s Nostalgia

The Bee Gees got the world dancing to "Tragedy" in 1979. However, the catchy track received a new lease of life when it was released by the dance-pop outfit Steps in 1998. To this day, it's impossible to think of the song without remembering the legendary dance moves from Steps' music video.

In 1979, "Tragedy" turned out to be a No. 1 song for the Bee Gees on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It stayed in the top spot for two weeks and lingered on the chart for 20 weeks in total. Needless to say, this single was another hit from the group that produced a plethora of disco songs from the '70s that still put everybody in a dancing mood today.

Updating the track ever so slightly but modernizing it for the '90s club scene, Steps ran with a cover of "Tragedy" in 1998. In fact, the single clawed its way to the top of the British charts, triumphing over big songs from the likes of the Spice Girls, Cher, and the Vengaboys. Maybe the Steps version lacked the unmistakable falsetto qualities of the Bee Gees, but the British act still managed to make this song its own, as well as a hallmark of the late '90s music industry.