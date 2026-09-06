This Spirited 1977 No. 1, Written By Earth, Wind & Fire Members, Hit The Top 49 Years Ago Today

1977 was the year of legendary rock songs like the Eagles' "Hotel California" and Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," but one song that held the top spot in September was an even more successful hit and sounds even more spirited today. "Best of My Love," as one of the most successful songs of the year, was the defining track of the Emotions, who formed in 1962 as an all-sister group and rose to their full peak of stardom in the '70s. Sisters Wanda, Sheila, and Jeanette Hutchinson were founding members, with Pamela Hutchinson, Theresa Davis, Adrianne Harris, and Crystal Wilson all joining the group in replacement and additional roles. Though success wasn't immediate for the band, they scored their first big hit in 1969 with "So I Can Love You," which entered the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and held a chart position for 10 weeks.

But it was another '70s soul band that laid the groundwork for the Emotions' signature hit and changed the trajectory of their career — Al McKay and Maurice White of Earth, Wind & Fire. White had known the Emotions since the '60s, even playing drums for them, before he signed them to Kalimba Productions. After a successful label debut in '76, the duo wrote and produced a new song called "Best of My Love," designed specifically for the Emotions. Soon after, the song took off to a degree that none of its architects could expect.