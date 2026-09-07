5 Journey Songs That Prove 1981 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

In 1981, Journey dropped their major breakthrough collection, "Escape," an album perfectly poised between the band's groovy art-rock past and their adult contemporary future. It had just enough grit for old fans and plenty of gloss to attract new ones, and the superior musicianship the players had honed through their years together. Tunes like "Mother, Father" and "Stone in Love" showed off the band's growing range and captivated listeners for another round of FM-oriented rock, even after co-founding member Gregg Rolie left the band. Before that trailblazing release, the band launched "Captured," a 2-million-copy seller of a live LP that picked up performances during their Departure tour from 1980. It gave an extended 1981 presence to a unit that was fast becoming a mainstream staple.

The songs that charted from this milestone collection over the span of 1981 represent a fanned-out hand of sounds and subjects; abiding love, searing infidelity, teary-eyed break-ups, and angsty family drama all made appearances. Every song carried the band's musical genes and showed off the various vibes they were capable of striking. Helped along by a major presence on the newly launched MTV, Journey made 1981 into a pivotal year, with some of the most defining songs in rock that helped send their scarab-shaped spaceship into the stratosphere.