5 Rock Choruses So Unforgettable They Made Nearly Perfect Songs

Does overreliance on a chorus make a song a gimmick, you ask? Does a big hook make a song dumb? Quiet, we're singing the chorus to Quiet Riot's "Come On Feel the Noize" and don't have time for such noise. It's just one rock hook of many, so unforgettable that it's elevated its song to near-perfection. Though perfection is a tricky thing to qualify, we can all generally agree when a chorus is an earworm — that's what we're focusing on with this article.

But we have to think of the whole song, too. A song's entire composition affects the chorus as it leads from one thing and into something else. Leaning too much into a refrain leaves a song feeling hollow (Kiss, we're looking at you). We also want to steer clear of songs that have been overplayed to the point of annoyance, like Journey's "Don't Stop Believing" or Queen's "We Will Rock You;" they're too low-hanging and almost impossible to evaluate with fresh ears. Finally, we're opening the door to all types of rock across all sub-genres and decades, though that net is so wide that many, many songs will have to be left out. Also, it'd help if a song induces some kind of adrenaline rush, but it's not completely necessary (as we'll see).

Like we hinted at above, the '80s were definitely a time of anthemic, unforgettable choruses, like those from Quiet Riot, Bon Jovi, and AC/DC. We've also got surprise choices from Pink Floyd and Soundgarden.