5 Songs From 1981 That Define Rock History

If you were a music fan in 1981 watching as videos shouldered their way into the music scene, you know how exciting the rock releases were that year. It felt like a bridge between the past and the future, with all the silly disco frills being cast off and a true nuts-and-bolts approach to rock 'n' roll returning, but with a little more polish.

This was the year that proved Journey had the goods to be an all-time legendary rock 'n' roll unit and Ozzy Osbourne could tackle the challenge of going solo. We saw Joan Jett lead a rock band like few other female guitarists had, and found out just how much raw, bone-crunching power AC/DC could deliver. Helped greatly by the advent of the MTV age, rock took on a visual dimension that helped usher in a year of exciting tunes that had monumental impact.

The remainder of the '80s would roll forward into the glam-tastic era of hair bands, death metal, and the pop-ification of many acts that started out as purely rock 'n' roll. But for one shining year at the start of the decade, these five songs helped define rock history in a way that still resonates today.