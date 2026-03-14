5 Songs From 1981 That Define Rock History
If you were a music fan in 1981 watching as videos shouldered their way into the music scene, you know how exciting the rock releases were that year. It felt like a bridge between the past and the future, with all the silly disco frills being cast off and a true nuts-and-bolts approach to rock 'n' roll returning, but with a little more polish.
This was the year that proved Journey had the goods to be an all-time legendary rock 'n' roll unit and Ozzy Osbourne could tackle the challenge of going solo. We saw Joan Jett lead a rock band like few other female guitarists had, and found out just how much raw, bone-crunching power AC/DC could deliver. Helped greatly by the advent of the MTV age, rock took on a visual dimension that helped usher in a year of exciting tunes that had monumental impact.
The remainder of the '80s would roll forward into the glam-tastic era of hair bands, death metal, and the pop-ification of many acts that started out as purely rock 'n' roll. But for one shining year at the start of the decade, these five songs helped define rock history in a way that still resonates today.
I Love Rock 'N Roll — Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
The title of this one says it all: Joan Jett had spent her teen years in the Runaways and launched a modestly visible solo career with her 1980 "Bad Reputation" L.P., but her cover of the Arrows' "I Love Rock 'N Roll" from the 1981 album of the same name caused a seismic shift. Not only was she a female leading a seriously crunchy rock band, she was also a counter-culture icon who swung her guitar and shattered the music industry's glass ceiling, delivering a major crossover hit in the process.
Jett was no stranger to causing a commotion with her rock 'n' roll bravura, but her combination of unapologetic pre-Riot Grrrl girl power and fierce musical chops was an energizing force in a male-dominated sector. She sliced through the sexist garbage and continued the women rocker path initially paved by predecessors like Suzi Quatro and Heart while sharing the charts with fellow icon Pat Benatar.
"I Love Rock 'N Roll" changed Joan Jett's life forever, turning her into a bona fide superstar when the song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 1982 and hung there for a staggering seven weeks. She never matched that chart success, but she sure added an unforgettable chapter to the rock 'n' roll history book.
Don't Stop Believin' — Journey
In a time when rock music had outlived '70s punk as the epitome of rebellion, Journey demonstrated that a solid rock tune could deliver an upbeat message about two lost souls who came to the city to chase their dreams. By dropping "Don't Stop Believin'" on the world in 1981, the band crystallized their status as top-notch rockers and shifted the musical timeline for good.
This was the version of Journey that was ready to take on a new era of rock, one that wouldn't depend on the band shifting genres from blues to art rock with vocalists sharing the mic. Steve Perry had become the face and voice of the quintet, and the songwriting had been sharpened to a fine point. It wouldn't be long before the synthesizer of "Separate Ways" in 1983 would become a more prominent part of the band's sound. But for this prime moment in 1981, "Don't Stop Believin'" the template Journey established would become a blueprint for the rock band hoping to reach a more mainstream audience.
It may be considered by some to have been the perfect classic rock song until pop culture ruined it by using it as a TV needle drop. But the hopeful energy and unrivaled catchiness of the song made waves in the world of rock that have never completely faded. Think about that next time it pops up on karaoke night.
Tom Sawyer — Rush
One of the most captivating art-rock bands to ever do the thing, Canadian rockers Rush released "Tom Sawyer" in 1981 to an audience that was more than ready to soak up the high-minded, time signature-changing type of rock that proved the genre could be run by serious musicians. It may not have cracked the Billboard Top 40, but it left an indelible imprint on how rock music was perceived forever after.
Geddy Lee introduced the idea that a rock singer didn't need to growl or roar in order to hold an audience's attention. And with pristine musicianship from drummer and "Tom Sawyer" lyricist Neil Peart and his never-ending drum kit and a true composer's sensibility courtesy of guitarist Alex Lifeson, the trio helped bridge the gap between simple three-chord songs and a more refined and cinematic version of rock 'n' roll.
"Tom Sawyer" displayed a deft mix of artistry that could soar when played in an arena as much as it could electrify when coming through stereo speakers. The lyrical themes presenting a modern take on a free-spirited rebelliousness that fit the times were given a more poetic sensibility than other rock lyrics had been afforded. By breaking with the tradition of rock music as being all sound and fury, Rush stood out from their cohort as a historic band that elevated the rock form without sacrificing the genre's heart and soul.
Crazy Train — Ozzy Osbourne
The inimitable Ozzy Osbourne made his escape from Black Sabbath with his solo release "Blizzard of Ozz" in 1980, showing the industry he could stand alone as a power act. Then, in 1981, he released "Crazy Train" as a U.S. single from that album and gave the world a rock anthem — one that spoke about the need for more love in the world, surprisingly enough. It may not have been a chart success, but it set the tone for '80s rock music in an unmistakable way.
Anyone unfamiliar with the shock caused when Ozzy inadvertently bit the head off of a live bat on stage may not realize what a controversial and divisive figure he was in 1981. He was knee-deep in a life of Satanic imagery and rockstar debauchery; it would be decades before he and his now-famous family would become groundbreaking reality TV stars. With guitar legend Randy Rhoads laying down some of his final tracks before his untimely death at age 25 in 1982, the song became a slice of rock 'n' roll history shortly after its release. The grinding riff following Osbourne's echoing "AYY-Ayy-ayy" is quintessential Ozzy and one of the most easily recognized openings in rock music.
Even without breaking into the top 100 until after Osbourne's passing in 2025, there's no question that "Crazy Train" stuck a flag in the fertile ground of rock 'n' roll. We can still hear it reverberating off the rafters all these years later.
Back in Black — AC/DC
The grinding chords that open "Back in Black" by AC/DC told the music world that rock 'n' roll was going to keep getting rougher and tougher, with no apologies made. The single showed up at the tail end of 1980, giving the start of 1981 the kind of earth-shattering kick-off the era deserved.
For many rock fans who'd only enjoyed the AC/DC crackle on the radio, seeing the band in music videos gave a glimpse into the goofy schoolboy uniform worn by guitarist Angus Young and the flat cap style of thunder-voiced singer Bryan Johnson. It helped undercut the ominous energy of such a hard-rocking band and revealed that this Aussie act had personality to spare. The tune broke the Billboard top 40, peaking at No. 37 in February 1981. It confirmed the suspicions of long-time fans that the band had a bright future ahead.
"Back in Black" gave the band a signature song that tapped into the forceful nature of rock music, delivered with a playful wink to go with the searing guitar licks. In 2024, the video crossed the modern rock Rubicon into billion-views territory on YouTube, proving that this historic song's reach is long and vast, and AC/DC are still able to rock well into the 21st century.