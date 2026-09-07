The Best Classic Rock Hits That Still Get Boomers In Their Dancing Shoes

Though classic rock may be associated with epic ballads and extended guitar solos, those of a certain age know that the genre also has its fair share of dancefloor-filling jams. In this article, we reach back to the '60s, '70s, and '80s to select classic tracks that those of the Boomer generation will remember from the first time around, and which have become embedded in the collective consciousness of the listening public as riff-heavy rock classics that you can't help but get up and dance to.

From the joyous Thin Lizzy hit "The Boys are Back in Town" to the cool, era-defining "Born to Be Wild" by Steppenwolf, these tracks have all remained timeless radio favorites and party anthems thanks to their upbeat tempo, catchy hooks, memorable riffs, and easily singable choruses. In fact, one look at this list and we guarantee you'll have these songs in your head for the rest of the day — if not the whole week.