One Of Rock's Most Famous Folk Songs Has No Known Author

The origins of many classic American folk songs have been lost to history, and "John Henry" is no different: The folk song, like many of its kind, has no known author. What is known is just how popular this folk song is in rock music and how it likely came about.

If you don't happen to know the story or don't quite remember all of the details, here are the basics: John Henry was a once-enslaved free person who drove steel for the railroad. The exact job he had or how he secured his freedom tends to change per story. One day, the massive man, often portrayed as stronger than multiple workers, faces off in a race against a steam-powered machine that threatens to replace Henry and take away jobs on the railroad crews. Henry takes up his hammer and swings like nobody else could, beating the machine and having his heart go out on him from the effort he exerted.

The story is one of a Black American folk icon, a working-class hero who saved the livelihood of his peers and sent the corporate machines back to the fires they came from. Folk heroes like this make powerful subjects for music, and rock grabbed ahold of this one without hesitation.