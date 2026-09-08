The Rock Album You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Whether you believe in it or not, there's no shortage of astrological references in music all around the world. Whether it was "Aquarius" from the 1968 Broadway musical "Hair" or Steve Lacy's 2022 album "Gemini Rights," astrology is one of the pinnacle methods of signifying traits under the guise of 12 unique symbols. We've previously dived into the Christmas song you are based on your zodiac sign, and now we're going to look at rock albums.
Astrology goes a lot deeper than just the day you were born. Houses, degrees, aspects, and even different yearly calendars can all play into reading a chart — but that takes years and years of research. We've never viewed it as particularly deterministic but rather as a language through which you can translate your experiences (while maintaining the belief that nurture plays into it just as much as your implied nature). Most of all, it's just a fun exercise to see what resonates with you!
While you can always try your luck with your sun sign (dependent on the month and day you were born), most horoscopes are meant to be read based on your ascendant/rising sign (dependent on the time of day). When it comes to musical taste, astrologers online suggest that your moon sign and Venus sign are most illuminating. The model for this list is based on the most standard understanding of the signs, but if you know your chart, feel free to apply them to your other placements.
Aries: Comfort to Me — Amyl and The Sniffers
Aries is the first of the astrological signs, and they're affectionately referred to as "the babies" of the zodiac. Given its placement, they're the most energetic, the least jaded, and filled to the brim with fire. They're also ruled by Mars — the planet of energy, drive, and aggression. That's why Australian hard rock band Amyl and the Sniffers' 2021 album "Comfort to Me" felt like the perfect selection for Ariens. Tracks like "Freaks to the Front" and "Don't Fence Me In" are straightforward, playful, and self-asserting.
Taurus: Gaucho — Steely Dan
Ruled by the planet Venus, Tauruses are just as sultry and indulgent as they are stubborn. The most down-to-earth of the Earth signs, they enjoy the finer things in life, as well as grounded consistency. Steely Dan's 1980 album "Gaucho" felt like the perfect fit for Tauruses, as its mellow vibe and vocals truly embrace their love of organic and soothing instrumentals. Although tracks like "Hey Nineteen" also put the darker details of the band on display, the drug-fueled escapade of "Glamour Profession" gives a cheeky nod to the sign's more hedonistic side.
Gemini: Cave World — Viagra Boys
Geminis get a bad rep for being considered "two-faced," but they're some of the most creative, witty, expressive, and adaptable people out there. Ruled by Mercury (the planet of communication), it would only make sense that an album as sarcastic, clever, energetic, and fun as 2022's "Cave World" by Swedish punk band Viagra Boys would embody all their best sides. Whether it's tracks like "Troglodyte" embodying prehistoric insults or "Ain't No Thief" offering a hilarious defense of character, there's an undeniable sense of wit and energy that any explorative Gemini would immerse themselves in.
Cancer: In Rainbows — Radiohead
Radiohead's 2007 album "In Rainbows" practically screams Cancer. Ruled by the moon, Cancers feel their emotions deeply, sentimentally, and with an undeniable empathy. Although they may be selective in their expression of vulnerability, "In Rainbows" embraces the light and the dark. "House of Cards" and "Reckoner" are melancholic and raw, while "Jigsaw Falling Into Place" provides a sense of momentum and optimism. The album ultimately embraces the notion that it can be pretty cool to care, and nobody knows that better than Cancer.
Leo: Oh No — OK Go
Ruled by the sun, Leos are one of the brightest and most prideful signs in the Zodiac. They are generous, vivacious, self-assured, and spread their infectious joy with the rest of the world freely. OK Go's 2005 album "Oh No" is reminiscent of a drive to the beach, showered in sunlight and laughs and an undeniable sense of early 2000s pop-rock coolness. "Invincible" kicks off the album with an undeniable sense of confidence, and "Here It Goes Again" feels like an energized spin cycle that mirrors the daily rising and falling of the sun. Nostalgic and comforting, Leo just deserves to dance at the top of the world.
Virgo: Apocalipstick — Cherry Glazerr
As a Mercurial sign, Virgos likely enjoy poignant lyricism and thoughtful execution of concepts in their musical taste. Analytical, hardworking, kind, and self-assured, Virgos are sure to be Cherry Glazerr's 2017 album "Apocalipstick," which already evokes tongue-in-cheek imagery with its title alone. "Told You I'd Be With the Guys," "Nuclear Bomb," and "Nurse Ratched" are some of the most standout examples of frontwoman Clementine Creevy's phenomenal knack for storytelling and worldbuilding — as well as just dynamic instrumentals. It feels defiant, intelligent, artful, and invigorating, providing Virgos a lens through which their internal and external worlds rock out in unison.
Libra: Synthetica — Metric
Undoubtedly, Metric's 2012 album "Synthetica" has spoken to Libras in so many ways. They're ruled by Venus, making aesthetics, romance, justice, and harmonious relationships a massive focus in their lives. However, their social nature sometimes puts them in situations where they may come off as disingenuous — synthetic, even. "Artificial Nocturne," "Lost Kitten," and "Breathing Underwater" are dynamic in themes, but Emily Haines' distinct vocals give the whole album such a cohesive and distinct vibe. Upbeat, hopeful, damning, romantic, and introspective all at the same time, this album doesn't force Libras to define who they are.
Scorpio: The Boy Who Died Wolf — Highly Suspect
Ruled by Mars, Scorpios represent the darker sides of the fiery planet within the Zodiac. Unabashedly brave (even despite their suspicious streak), determined, passionate, and embodying the water-sign emotional sensitivity, Highly Suspect's 2016 album "The Boy Who Died Wolf" seems to embody all of these qualities. From the confrontational opener "My Name Is Human" to self-evaluating on "Serotonia" to principled anger in "Viper Strike" and even the sudden ballad in "Chicago," there is an undeniable range of emotions on this LP. Given the Scorpio's passionate nature, the soaring vocals and extended guitar solos are bound to strike a chord.
Sagittarius: Speaking in Tongues — Talking Heads
Sagittariuses rank among some of the most fun people around, and they would certainly have to be a rock album you could dance to. Ruled by the expansive and abundant planet of Jupiter, this is a sign of truth-seekers, radical optimists, adventurers, and creatives. Talking Heads' 1983 album "Speaking in Tongues" feels like a no-brainer for this sign, with tracks like "Burning Down the House" and "Girlfriend Is Better" exemplifying the signs' fiery, slightly goofy, and boldly experimental traits. Concluding with "This Must Be the Place" only helps to tie off the Sagittarian's world as the embodiment of making life the ultimate party.
Capricorn: Physical Graffiti — Led Zeppelin
As the old souls of the Zodiac, it made sense to go for something classical to represent Capricorn. Ruled by the karmic planet of Saturn, Capricorns enjoy structure, discipline, tradition, and good quality — but it would be unfair to write them off as rigid. Led Zeppelin's 1975 album "Physical Graffiti" is diverse in its meticulous execution and invigorated by their palpable dominance. "Down By the Seaside," "Custard Pie," and "Ten Years Gone" incorporate drastically different rhythms and moods, showing off an immaculate execution of a rock standard set by themselves. "Physical Graffiti" feels like the prime album for a Capricorn grinding their way to total mastery.
Aquarius: Fidelity — The Durutti Column
Aquarians are the revolutionaries of the Zodiac, ruled by both Uranus and Saturn and bringing forth change through their love of humanity, pursuit of knowledge, and bold originality. It makes sense to us that this sign would see itself in a band like the Durutti Column, especially their 1996 album "Fidelity." Classic rock elements find themselves warped and transformed through mixing in the opening track, and the relentless acid-techno impositions bring together genres that have scarcely seen eye-to-eye. "Future Perfect," "Abstract of Expression," and "Remember Me" hold such a wonderful tension between ambience and demanding beats, making an album that embodies Aquarian individuality.
Pisces: Heaven or Las Vegas — Cocteau Twins
The dreamiest of all the signs, Pisces is the most intuitive of the zodiac. Ruled by both Neptune and Jupiter, their compassionate and creative nature comes from their deep wisdom and expansive sense of feeling. It made sense to us, then, that Cocteau Twins' 1990 album "Heaven or Las Vegas" would perfectly encapsulate the sign. Tracks like "Cherry-Coloured Funk," "Iceblink Luck," and "Pitch the Baby" create such a spatially cohesive soundscape, even if their lyrics can seem indistinguishable at times. Pisces knows better than anyone that true art is meant to be felt, not defined.