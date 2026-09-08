The Rock Album You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you believe in it or not, there's no shortage of astrological references in music all around the world. Whether it was "Aquarius" from the 1968 Broadway musical "Hair" or Steve Lacy's 2022 album "Gemini Rights," astrology is one of the pinnacle methods of signifying traits under the guise of 12 unique symbols. We've previously dived into the Christmas song you are based on your zodiac sign, and now we're going to look at rock albums.

Astrology goes a lot deeper than just the day you were born. Houses, degrees, aspects, and even different yearly calendars can all play into reading a chart — but that takes years and years of research. We've never viewed it as particularly deterministic but rather as a language through which you can translate your experiences (while maintaining the belief that nurture plays into it just as much as your implied nature). Most of all, it's just a fun exercise to see what resonates with you!

While you can always try your luck with your sun sign (dependent on the month and day you were born), most horoscopes are meant to be read based on your ascendant/rising sign (dependent on the time of day). When it comes to musical taste, astrologers online suggest that your moon sign and Venus sign are most illuminating. The model for this list is based on the most standard understanding of the signs, but if you know your chart, feel free to apply them to your other placements.