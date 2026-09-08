The 5 Longest Rock Songs Of The '60s Actually Worth The Runtime

A lot of songs in modern music barely go over the three-minute mark. Early on, that was all that would fit on vinyl records, and radio rules dictated long ago that a song could only be played for a certain amount of time so that one track didn't monopolize a broadcast. But some people don't want just a three-minute, in-and-out listening experience, preferring instead to sit with a song, live inside it, and soak in all of its details. So, we picked the five best rock songs of the 1960s that are truly worth their runtime.

All of these songs were singled out because their length isn't just warranted; it's absolutely necessary to house all of the parts of the song — whether it's multiple verses sung to complete a narrative, various musical changes from numerous instruments, or artists wanting to mimic a live performance in the studio. It's safe to say that every one of the songs we've selected wouldn't be the classic they're considered to be if not for their length, as their runtime is just as important as the other elements.