Bob Dylan's Biographer Says The Icon Crowned This 1966 Epic Song His Best

Bob Dylan's work is populated with images of women who often play the role of mysterious or symbolic characters. And while on the face of it, the character of "Sad-Eyed Lady of the Lowlands" is equally mysterious and ungraspable, it is pretty clear who the song's chief inspiration is. What we know for sure is that the song was written around the time Dylan was beginning his relationship with his first wife, Sara Lownds.

Dylan may have had a complicated love life, but he was typically suspicious of making details of it public, and his relationship with Lownds was no exception. Dylan and Lownds had married in secret, with the wedding only coming to the attention of his fans months later through music magazine reports and an investigation by journalist Nora Ephron.

Dylan's dedication to his wife is also somewhat inaccessible to the listening public. "Sad-Eyed Lady" sees Dylan at his most surreal and poetic, and though the lyrics of the song are difficult to unpick, fans have long noted that "lowlands" appears to be a pun on his wife's name, which she took from a previous marriage. Dylan reportedly composed the epic track over the course of about six hours one night at a Nashville studio, waking up his musicians at around 4 a.m. to run through three takes of the track. None of the musicians were aware that the song was so long — listen closely, and a few minutes in you can hear them building to a crescendo, expecting the song to end long before it does.