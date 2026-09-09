One Of Jazz's Most Enduring Crossovers Has No Known Author

"St. James Infirmary Blues" is best remembered for the classic recordings by trumpeter Louis Armstrong in 1928 and legendary Cotton Club bandleader Cab Calloway, whose haunting, theatrical version featured in a famous sequence in the 1933 Betty Boop film, "Snow White." It has been recorded countless times since then, by artists working across a range of genres. But the truth is that despite its fame, the song's author remains shrouded in mystery, having been passed down the generations in distinct versions and under several different names long before it was ever written down as sheet music or recorded.

Music scholars have long been interested in uncovering the roots of this unique song, which is especially dark in its willingness to explore the theme of death. In its most famous version, the narrator heads to the titular infirmary, where he sees the body of his deceased lover. He then reflects on his own mortality, imagining his body well-dressed at his funeral. In the final lines of the song, it is revealed that the narrator is telling the story to drinking companions, and calls for another shot of booze.

The images in the song are vivid and seemingly easy to parse. But in fact, there is a lot more detail to explore in the song's themes, especially once you take a look at earlier versions of the song from which Armstrong's and Calloway's evolved.