Quote Of The Day By John Mellencamp: 'I'm Looking For Trouble ...'

Whether as Johnny Cougar, John Cougar Mellencamp, or simply the name on his birth certificate, John Mellencamp, the singer-songwriter turned the music industry on its head in the '80s. Born in 1951, he truly hit the big time when his 1982 track "Jack & Diane," off the album "American Fool," topped the Billboard Hot 100, occupying pole position for four weeks. From here, he found success as an international performer, and his various other singles also lingered in the Top 10 of the same chart.

While John Mellencamp distanced himself from the Johnny Cougar moniker, his legacy lives on regardless of the name attached to the music. Notably, he secured 14 Grammy Award nominations and one win and received the honor of going into the 2008 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

By his own admission, Mellencamp eventually soured on pop, wanting to challenge himself more as an artist and musician. Was he "looking for trouble" here? Absolutely and unabashedly so. He has a rebel heart by nature, and that's why he's today's quote of the day.