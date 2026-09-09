Quote Of The Day By Bruce Springsteen: 'You Have To Come To Grips With ...'
What's left to say about Bruce Springsteen that hasn't already been said? He is, quite simply, one of the most popular artists on the planet — known for numerous hits including "Born in the U.S.A." and "Dancing in the Dark," and fan favorites like "Jungleland." Everyone knows who the Boss is, and that's why his words carry some weight.
Born in Long Branch, New Jersey, Springsteen broke into the mainstream with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J." However, his career really got going with 1975's "Born to Run" album, which produced the namesake hit song that got Springsteen on his journey toward rock icon status.
Springsteen has made some of heartland rock's most definitive albums, resulting in a career that's lasted over six decades. Part of the Boss' appeal is his ability to speak to universal human experiences, whether that's love, death, heartache, or our sociopolitical anxieties. Our Quote of the Day is a testament to that, so let's find out what the Boss had to say and what it all means.
Quote of the Day by Bruce Springsteen
"You have to come to grips with the real horrors that are out there. And then all people have is hope."
Our Quote of the Day comes from an interview Springsteen conducted with The Guardian in 2002. The Boss reflected on the horrors of the September 11 attacks, noting that humans react to tragedies by rebuilding and reconnecting with their everyday lives. He noted that family, work, and friends are great for restoring our hope — and those are some of the things that help him during difficult periods.
Springsteen has made many timeless songs with uplifting qualities, but his aforementioned words show that he preaches those messages in everyday life. At the same time, he's saying that we shouldn't shy away from acknowledging the darkness that's out there. It's a key part of understanding the magnitude of difficult periods and getting to a place where healing is possible.
Deeper Meaning Behind Bruce Springsteen's Quote -- Hope
There isn't any hidden meaning behind our Quote of the Day. Bruce Springsteen was being upfront in talking about humankind's collective ability to persevere through difficult times. He believes that love and unity will always overpower the darker elements of the human experience, allowing people to feel hopeful again.
The Guardian interview coincided with the release of "The Rising" album, which was the heartland icon's clarion call to the masses following 9/11. Songs like "Waitin' on a Sunny Day" and "Countin' on a Miracle" convey the same sentiment as our Quote of the Day, as they're all about healing during dark times. There's a reason why Springsteen's music makes people get over heartache, and "The Rising" is one of his most hopeful records.
Our Quote of the Day was a response to 9/11, but its message applies to all kinds of experiences. Whenever you're going through a rough time, remember the Boss' hopeful sentiment about acknowledging what's gone wrong and finding a way to move past it.
More Quotes From Bruce Springsteen
- "I've been at my best when I'm connected to what's going on in the world outside. I have a sense of what my service to my audience is going to be. It's the true nature of work in the sense that you're filling a place. And that place comes with its blessings and its responsibilities."
- "Be present. Be there. If I have any advice to give, that is it."
- "When I was very, very young, I decided that I was gonna catalogue my times because that's what other people who I admired did ... I enjoyed artists that engaged in their worlds and then created some reflection of it that people could meditate upon and think upon."
- "Don't worry. Worry your a** off. Have ironclad confidence. But doubt! It keeps you awake and alert. Believe you are the baddest a** in town and you suck. It keeps you honest."
- "You have to surrender to the moment and see what comes up. Learn a little bit about yourself."