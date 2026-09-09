Quote Of The Day By Bruce Springsteen: 'You Have To Come To Grips With ...'

What's left to say about Bruce Springsteen that hasn't already been said? He is, quite simply, one of the most popular artists on the planet — known for numerous hits including "Born in the U.S.A." and "Dancing in the Dark," and fan favorites like "Jungleland." Everyone knows who the Boss is, and that's why his words carry some weight.

Born in Long Branch, New Jersey, Springsteen broke into the mainstream with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J." However, his career really got going with 1975's "Born to Run" album, which produced the namesake hit song that got Springsteen on his journey toward rock icon status.

Springsteen has made some of heartland rock's most definitive albums, resulting in a career that's lasted over six decades. Part of the Boss' appeal is his ability to speak to universal human experiences, whether that's love, death, heartache, or our sociopolitical anxieties. Our Quote of the Day is a testament to that, so let's find out what the Boss had to say and what it all means.