Quote Of The Day By Barry Gibb: 'If You've Lost All Your Brothers ...'

While some artists stand out as the talents of their families, others have creative genius built into their DNA. For British singer-songwriter Barry Gibb, a flair for music was passed down from his father to him and his twin brothers, Maurice and Robin — who would eventually form the central three vocalists of an iconic disco group, the Bee Gees.

Born on September 1, 1946, Gibb was constantly surrounded by music – whether by watching his father onstage or listening to his older sister's extensive record collection. He and his younger brothers had a natural ability for singing and harmonizing, leading them to perform publicly by the time Gibb was around 10 years old. The group was named the B.G.'s — which eventually became the Bee Gees – after the family moved to Australia in 1958, but their first songs weren't always hits. As Gibb recounted to VH1's "Legends," "I think we made about seven to 11 singles that all flopped in a row, so we really found out what failure was all about before we even started."

Though they started to see international success in the 1960s, it wouldn't be until the Bee Gees' first U.S. No. 1 hit in 1971 that the tide really started to shift. Then came their soundtrack for the 1977 film "Saturday Night Fever," which became an instant and influential disco classic, allowing Gibb to write for a long list of luminaries such as Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, and Diana Ross. Although his personal career accomplishments have been substantial, Gibb's legacy is ultimately characterized by his strong connection to family — and that's why he is today's quote of the day.