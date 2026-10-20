Born 76 Years Ago Today In Florida, This Rocker Learned Guitar From An Eagles Legend

Tom Petty is an almost universally-agreed upon rock legend. From his emergence in 1976 as leader of the Heartbreakers, his drawling, raspy, soulful voice and bluesy, twangy, and country-influenced electric guitar powered countless arena rock hits to classic status.

Born on October 20, 1950, Petty might not have ever sold out venues or moved millions of copies of albums containing bangers like "Don't Do Me Like That," "Refugee," "Free Fallin','" "Mary Jane's Last Dance," and "The Waiting" had he not honed his craft from another all-American rock 'n' roll treasure: Don Felder. Like Petty, he's a co-writer behind some of rock's most iconic songs — in Felder's case, of course, it was as a member of the Eagles.

Petty died in October 2017 at age 66, just days after completing a 40th anniversary Heartbreakers tour. His substantial legacy was set in motion by his guitar teacher and eventual member of the Eagles, Don Felder — who was a teenager himself at the time.