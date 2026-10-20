Quote Of The Day By Neil Young: 'You Get To A Point In Life Where Things Are Happening Everywhere Around You, And...'

As part of Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young, as well as a bandleader and solo artist, Neil Young has become part of the musical lexicon. With an ever-evolving sound that's straddled folk, country, blues, and noise rock — and lyrics that go from the political to the personal, from the pastoral to the dark and cynical, from anguish to ecstasy — few artists are as prolific, inventive, incisive, and outspoken; few as built for the long haul.

"I don't know if there's been another that's been inducted ... that's still as vital as he is today," Eddie Vedder marveled at Young's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 1995, and since then, he's put out over 30 albums. While 1972's "Harvest," a Billboard Hot 200 No. 1, was his commercial peak, Young's catalog contains no shortage of vinyls that classic rock fans should already own, such as "After the Gold Rush" and "Rust Never Sleeps."

Born in Toronto, Canada, in 1945, Young grew up in Winnipeg with his mother, who'd divorced his father. Following stints in rock bands and as a folk musician in his home country, he moved to Los Angeles in 1966. Buffalo Springfield formed soon after, but despite some success, they broke up in 1968. The following year, he released a debut self-titled solo album, took on his long-time backing band Crazy Horse, and joined Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young. He was off and running.

It's tempting to call Young a torchbearer for '60s and '70s rock, especially as we've lost so many of his generation, but since he wasn't content to rest on his laurels, he never became a museum piece. And because Young endures and his legacy continues to grow, he's our quote of the day.