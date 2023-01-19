The Heart-Wrenching Death Of David Crosby

In 2016, tensions between Graham Nash and David Crosby were not the only instance in Crosby's career when interpersonal relationships overwhelmed songwriting often caused by Crosby's cocaine use and numerous run-ins with the law, as Variety writes. As early as 1970, all that combined drove a wedge between Crosby and Neil Young. Still, Crosby continued to write and record solo records, participate in The Byrds reunions, and collaborate with a number of other musicians from his generation, including Graham Nash.

Despite their later acrimony, the pair of musicians released a series of records together in the early-to-mid 1970s, performing as Crosby & Nash (via AllMusic). In 1989, Crosby released his first solo record in a dozen years, "Oh Yes I Can," and continued to write and record a number of solo works from that point on.

Crosby is survived by his wife, Jan, and his son Django, as well as two daughters from previous relationships, Erika and Donovan. In 2000, folk-rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge released the information that her son Beckett was conceived with her partner using Crosby as a sperm donor (via CNN).

In the statement announcing her husband's death, Crosby's wife Jan Dance also wrote, "[Crosby's] legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).