10 Vinyl Records Every Classic Rock Fan Should Already Own

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If there's any genre of music that screams to be listened to on vinyl, it's classic rock, a genre that roughly spans the late '50s to the early '80s. From this fertile time, there are some records that are essential for any classic rock collection. For the uninitiated, vinyl records are the natural habitat of this music. That crackle as the needle finds its groove before the first song, the look of the sleeve fanned out on your lap, and the sound fidelity are all part of the experience.

The increased focus on recording full-length LPs during the classic rock period made that "album era" a period of sonic invention and stone-cold classics. In putting together our round-up, we focused on albums that broke new ground and established a legacy. From the innovations of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and the Jimi Hendrix Experience's "Electric Ladyland" to the massively influential "The Velvet Underground & Nico" and the mythos-generating "Rumours," these records may sound fine streaming, but they're best served on a spinning plate of vinyl.