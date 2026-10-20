The Best Love Songs In '60s Pop History

The 1960s were full of beautiful love songs from iconic artists, like Etta James' "At Last," Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," and the Temptations' "My Girl." We've selected the very best love songs in '60s pop, while breaking down why they're so stellar.

All of these songs made the cut for how perfectly the lyrics and melodies come together to tell stories of romance and deep emotion. There's one tune that captures the period of young love, while another is about the moment when a person first realizes they're falling for someone. We even included a song about the overall concept of love.

Singing about love is nearly as old as music itself, so even in the '60s it wasn't easy to create a love song that felt fresh and original, but all of these performers, including the Beach Boys, Frankie Valli, and Dionne Warwick, pulled it off wonderfully.