1999 No. 1, Which Almost Featured George Michael, Topped The Charts 27 Years Ago Today

As the 1900s finally drew to a close and the 2000s began, the song that reigned at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 was "Smooth," a collaboration between Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas that lived up to its name in every way. Thomas' vocals were sultry, Santana's guitar was even more slick than usual, and the song was so universally catchy that for a good portion of '99 and '00, it seemingly played everywhere on a loop. The soulfulness that Santana's playing added to the steamy vocals made the song paradoxically spicy and yet inoffensive — the perfect recipe for a smash hit.

Funnily enough, "Smooth" almost featured a very different singer. The late George Michael was one of the original choices before Thomas took over, and though the Michael version might have been something special, it's hard to imagine any voice but Thomas'. "Smooth" first took the No. 1 spot on the charts the week of October 23, 1999, and it stayed there for a remarkable 12 straight weeks until January 15, 2000.

Despite his decades-long career leading up to that point, "Smooth" was Santana's first No. 1 hit, and at the age of 52, no less. Since then, the song has come to be recognized as one the most successful and enduring hits in Billboard history, and beyond its own impressive life as a single, it also breathed new life into Santana's career.