5 Soothing Classics That Deserve A Spot On Every Boomer's Bedtime Playlist
It ain't easy being a boomer. Technology is changing faster than you can keep up, the grandkids are obsessed with Mr. Beast and Fortnite — but you don't know what they are — and your mother is constantly going on about how her friends keep cheating at Euchre. It's all so overwhelming; how do you sleep at night? With a soothing playlist of your favorite, familiar tunes from days gone by.
These tracks were chosen for their soothing instrumentation, gentle performances, and nostalgic lyrics, all meant to softly get you to sleep as soon as possible. From Anne Murray to Neil Young, get ready to look back on the good ol' days of newspapers, radio, and vinyl records as you gently drift off to dreamland. If you can get your grandkids off of Fortnite for five minutes to help you set up a bedtime playlist, here are five songs to get you started.
Harvest Moon – Neil Young
The gentle brush strokes on the drums, the warm-bodied chords strummed on the guitar, and the twinkling harmonics at the start of each verse of "Harvest Moon" are enough to get you to sleep in 15 seconds, easy. Neil Young employs some of the softest vocal timbre his voice allows as the opening lyrics, "Come a little bit closer / Hear what I have to say," invite you to wash away into this acoustic reverie.
Released in 1992, the album "Harvest Moon" is a sequel to Young's 1972 album, "Harvest," without any of the alt-rock or electric-guitar-heavy cuts. The record's titular track and lead single, "Harvest Moon," embodies this perfectly; Young plays harmonica like there's a sleeping baby in the next room, and Linda Rondstandt's backing vocals are sweeter and richer than great-granny's Christmas fudge.
While the entire album would make a great inclusion to a bedtime playlist, or any playlist trying to capture the spirit of autumn, the song "Harvest Moon" takes the cake for its soothing and caressing lyricism. While many of the songs on the album deal with love lost, "Harvest Moon" is about love retained. No other lyrics could invite joy into your dreams more than the lines, "Just like children sleeping / We could dream this night away."
She Was Too Good to Me – Chet Baker
On "She Was Too Good to Me," Chet Baker demonstrates that perhaps no instrument is more beautiful than the human voice. The track begins with an echoing melody, each echo performed by a different wind instrument: oboe, flute, and clarinet. The lead is supported by a fairy-like accompaniment from the keyboard, culminating in a soft, orchestral swell that, while full of dynamic range, never exceeds mezzo-forte. All of this serves to announce Baker's soft, soothing voice taking over the lead, which comes in with the velvety timbre of a forest hare's fresh winter coat.
In 1974, Baker brought his own spin to this jazz standard, originally written by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, by changing the lyrics and title from "He Was Too Good to Me" to "She ..." What makes this track so incredible is Baker's delivery of the lyrics, and the restrained performance from the ensemble. Baker's subdued vibrato, crystal-clear voice, and detached melancholy keep the lyrics from being sappy or overly sentimental; they always stay in the realm of resigned loneliness rather than wallowing self-pity.
The orchestral and jazz instrumentation fills the space between the verses with concise accentuations, and sometimes they even slip in a bit on the start or ends of words to ornament the lyrical content, or embody the emotional truth of the lyrics through a soothing or heart-ache-inducing harmony. Let Baker's sweet voice soothe you to sleep with memories of that love you lost in the summer of 1961, the one who was just "... too good to be true."
You Needed Me – Anne Murray
Is there anything more soothing than unconditional love? In her Grammy-winning hit single, Murray sings of a love so deep that no matter what she does, her lover still wants her. Her rich, beautiful voice reaches a climactic height as she describes feelings so powerful they evoke the love of God, singing, "You put me high / Upon a pedestal / So high that I could almost see eternity / You needed me / You needed me."
What makes Murray's voice so spectacular, aside from being one of the most beautiful voices in soft rock history, is how it blurs the boundary between country and pop. This track went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1978, spent 18 weeks on the country chart, and stayed 36 weeks on the Adult Contemporary chart, peaking at No. 3. Composed by Randy Goodrum, the song acts as a perfect vehicle for Murray's genre-hopping voice, with lyrics that would fit right in on a country song, but placed atop a lavish pop production full of grandiose strings and a majestic piano arrangement.
Sure, maybe your spouse or life partner has spent decades snoring in your ear, tugging at the sheets, and picking their nose, but for all that time they've been your life partner, and as Murray sings you to sleep, think about all the things you do that annoy your partner and how, despite it all, they still choose you. Murray's song reminds us that it's those who put you on a pedestal after knowing your faults who deserve your love the most.
Talk to Me of Mendocino – Kate & Anna McGarrigle
The best dreams are those we spend with loved ones here and gone, but sometimes our love for places is just as strong as our love for others. Dreaming of home away from home is what the McGarrigle sisters sing about on their 1978 song, "Talk to Me of Mendocino," a love letter to the glimmering ocean and towering redwoods of California.
Originally from Montreal, Canada, the sisters sing of coming of age in New York state and their reverence for it, but also the blues and heartache they accrued there: "Never had the blues from whence I came / But in New York state I caught 'em." They dream of flying down into California and seeing the ocean, but ultimately it remains just a dream, lamenting, "Talk to me of Mendocino / Closing my eyes I hear the sea / Must I wait? Must I follow? / Won't you say, 'Come with me?'"
The wistful, soporific song has been covered by several talented artists, including Linda Rondstandt, who was experimenting with '70s country, and Kate McGarrigle's children, singers Rufus and Martha Wainwright. Kate died in January 2010 from cancer, and in 2025, the sisters were inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
I Think It's Going to Rain Today – Randy Newman
The beauty of "I Think It's Going to Rain Today" isn't found in the soft piano arrangement or the somber lyrics of Randy Newman — it's in the space between them. Both in his playing and singing, Newman leaves wide swathes of empty space that allow the listener to rest on the edge of his words and the reverberating piano chords. By piecing apart his phrases and juxtaposing major and minor chords, Newman lets every note breathe before placing the next one, as if he knows every note invokes a memory, and allows it the time to play out fully.
The penultimate track on Newman's debut self-titled 1968 album, "I Think It's Going to Rain Today" is unlike the witty, sardonic songs that make up the rest of the record. Newman's sentimental sarcasm on the track betrays his own affectation for human kindness: "Bright before me, the signs implore me / To help the needy and show them the way / Human kindness, it's overflowing / And I think it's going to rain today." Newman implies that despite hearing a call for kindness and empathy, and that human kindness is seemingly "overflowing," it's not in our nature, and gloominess and despair will persevere.
In 2017, Newman told Rolling Stone, "The music is emotional — even beautiful — and the lyrics are not. The honest truth is the song bothered me because of the darkness." Although the song is a cynical critique of expecting sympathy in an unhappy world, there's a beauty to that storytelling, and Newman's soft, rumbling vocals give any modern ASMR YouTuber a run for their money.