5 Soothing Classics That Deserve A Spot On Every Boomer's Bedtime Playlist

On "She Was Too Good to Me," Chet Baker demonstrates that perhaps no instrument is more beautiful than the human voice. The track begins with an echoing melody, each echo performed by a different wind instrument: oboe, flute, and clarinet. The lead is supported by a fairy-like accompaniment from the keyboard, culminating in a soft, orchestral swell that, while full of dynamic range, never exceeds mezzo-forte. All of this serves to announce Baker's soft, soothing voice taking over the lead, which comes in with the velvety timbre of a forest hare's fresh winter coat.

In 1974, Baker brought his own spin to this jazz standard, originally written by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, by changing the lyrics and title from "He Was Too Good to Me" to "She ..." What makes this track so incredible is Baker's delivery of the lyrics, and the restrained performance from the ensemble. Baker's subdued vibrato, crystal-clear voice, and detached melancholy keep the lyrics from being sappy or overly sentimental; they always stay in the realm of resigned loneliness rather than wallowing self-pity.

The orchestral and jazz instrumentation fills the space between the verses with concise accentuations, and sometimes they even slip in a bit on the start or ends of words to ornament the lyrical content, or embody the emotional truth of the lyrics through a soothing or heart-ache-inducing harmony. Let Baker's sweet voice soothe you to sleep with memories of that love you lost in the summer of 1961, the one who was just "... too good to be true."