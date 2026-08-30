5 Rock Songs That Capture The Spirit Of Autumn

Despite temperatures dropping and nights growing shorter, for many people, autumn is a much-loved season. It's when the rich colors of the changing leaves mean it's time for warmer clothes, hot soups, pumpkin-spiced coffee, and a return to cosier activities. Autumn has also been a source of inspiration for many musicians — it signifies the passage of time and aging and contains a calm but acute feeling of melancholy. With that in mind, we've selected five of our favorite rock songs that we think summon the spirit of autumn best.

Typically, these tracks — by artists including Small Faces, Neil Young, and others — have a sense of wistful nostalgia in keeping with the end of summer and the dying off of the foliage following the last summer harvest. But others, such as a deep cut from classic rock legends the Kinks, take on a different tone, focusing on playfulness and levity. In both cases, you're bound to find some great new additions to your autumn playlist.