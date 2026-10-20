5 Songs From 1980 That Define Pop History

Though it failed to even hit the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S., David Bowie's "Ashes to Ashes" was a No. 1 hit in the U.K. and played a major role in the development of the music video art form. Not only that, but owing to its relative lack of success in the U.S., a good deal of Bowie fans might not even be aware that the song is an official sequel to "Space Oddity," following Major Tom as his life has taken a dark turn.

If anyone at the time had any doubt that Bowie would survive the transition into the '80s, "Ashes to Ashes" is the type of single that would have proven them wrong. It's odd and unpredictable, like you'd expect from Bowie, and with an expectedly catchy hook and slick production to tie it all together. Just the fact that he had dared to revisit one of his most famous songs and reveal that beloved character Major Tom was "a junkie / Strung out in heaven's high / Hitting an all-time low" speaks to the audacity with which Bowie still operated. In years since, "Ashes to Ashes" has repeatedly been cited as one of Bowie's best.

The music video to "Ashes to Ashes" is arguably more iconic than the song itself. In 1980, the art form was still in its infancy, and costing around £250,000, it was the most expensive music video ever produced up to that point. Its dreamlike ethereality is worth experiencing, if for no other reason than to see a landmark of the early medium.