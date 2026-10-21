The 5 Best Halloween Songs Of The '60s

Now that you've donned your pumpkin suit, sack in hand, you need some theme music. Something mysterious, spooky, and all together ooky, perhaps? Strangely enough, there was a lot of witchy, often kooky, Halloween-appropriate songs from the '60s.

When choosing the best of these Halloween tunes, we don't want to be too prescriptive about lyrics (e.g., the song must talk about zombies) or music (e.g., the song must contain eerie tritones, aka, the "devil's interval"). Rather, we've cast a wide net to collect ditties that fit the holiday vibes. Our songs are universal in appeal, suitable for all ages (nothing gory or explicit), fun enough while being spine-tingling in some way, are actually musically well-composed, and aren't so silly that they're unlistenable except once a year at Halloween. We're also omitting theme tunes, so no "Addams Family" theme song (despite the earlier allusion).

There's also a mountain of honorable mentions we've left off the list, like "Season of the Witch" by Donovan (an artist that boomers are still waiting for younger generations to discover), "Wicked Annabella" by the Kinks, "The Witch" by the Sonics, and more. You can consider our five choices five of the best, several of which you might be able to guess. But, many more '60s Halloween songs await the curious.