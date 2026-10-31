1970 No. 1, Later Sampled By Busta Rhymes, Topped The Charts 56 Years Ago Today

Flipmode. Busta Bus. Nine-seven. Oh, we're not doing early, wildin' Busta Rhymes circa 1997? Nope, doing the much more recent and sedate, "Look Over Your Shoulder" from 2020's "Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God," which contains a sample that classic soul fans will recognize from way back in a No. 1 Jackson 5 song in 1970: "I'll Be There." By October 31 of that year, the tune was in the midst of it's five-week run at the top of the charts.

Thinking of "I'll Be There" will probably lead most readers' minds to Mariah Carey, whose famous 1992 cover created a No. 1 hit encore on the Billboard Hot 100. Much less likely to come to mind is the estimable, Brooklyn-born Trevor Smith Jr., aka, Busta Rhymes. Unlikely as it may seem that Busta would riff on a romantic soul song, he indeed sampled "I'll Be There" on "Look Over Your Shoulder." The track comes with the glowing pedigree of featuring Kendrick Lamar, the once-in-a-generation, 27-Grammy-winning rapper who's already ascended to hip-hop Olympus (but who still controversially lost a Grammy to Macklemore in 2014). Busta sampled the Michael Jackson-sung, "Just look over your shoulders, honey! Ooh" line from the song's outro as well as snippets of Jackson's, "Don't you know, baby, yeah, yeah" line.