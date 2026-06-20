In 1970, The Jackson 5's Ballad Shot To No. 1 — 22 Years Later, A Superstar Gave It A Hit Encore

Michael Jackson was such an icon as an adult performer that it's sometimes easy to overlook the incredible work that he did as a child fronting the seminal late '60s and '70s soul group, the Jackson 5, including the beautiful 1970 single "I'll Be There." Twenty-two years after it was first released, that song received a second life thanks to a virtuosic cover version by none other than Mariah Carey.

It is no surprise that two of pop's biggest icons performed the much-loved song. Written by a team known as the Corporation that included Motown label owner Berry Gordy Jr. with renowned songwriters Hal Davis, Willie Hutch, and Bob West, "I'll Be There" is a delicate ballad that, at its root, details unconditional love. It captured the imagination of the American record-buying public instantly with its supremely singable lyrics, going to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 just like the family band's previous three singles. And Carey's version achieved the same feat, topping the singles chart in 1992, her sixth single to do so. "I'll Be There" is one of just a handful of songs that have hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 by two different artists. Here are the stories behind these classic recordings.