In 1970, The Jackson 5's Ballad Shot To No. 1 — 22 Years Later, A Superstar Gave It A Hit Encore
Michael Jackson was such an icon as an adult performer that it's sometimes easy to overlook the incredible work that he did as a child fronting the seminal late '60s and '70s soul group, the Jackson 5, including the beautiful 1970 single "I'll Be There." Twenty-two years after it was first released, that song received a second life thanks to a virtuosic cover version by none other than Mariah Carey.
It is no surprise that two of pop's biggest icons performed the much-loved song. Written by a team known as the Corporation that included Motown label owner Berry Gordy Jr. with renowned songwriters Hal Davis, Willie Hutch, and Bob West, "I'll Be There" is a delicate ballad that, at its root, details unconditional love. It captured the imagination of the American record-buying public instantly with its supremely singable lyrics, going to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 just like the family band's previous three singles. And Carey's version achieved the same feat, topping the singles chart in 1992, her sixth single to do so. "I'll Be There" is one of just a handful of songs that have hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 by two different artists. Here are the stories behind these classic recordings.
The Jackson 5's emotive new sound
The Jackson 5 version of "I'll Be There" was the lead single of the group's third studio effort, the fittingly titled "Third Album." Up until that point, the family band had become stars dealing in high-energy bubblegum songs that played up Michael Jackson's youth and vitality as a child lead vocalist.
But "I'll Be There" was something different, a mature ballad that dealt in love, longing, and duty that suggested a worldview far beyond Jackson's years. However, the track is successful because the purity of its message is mirrored in the innocence of Jackson's youth and crystal-clear singing voice, along with the comforting, warm harmonies provided by his four older brothers. Ever the professional, even at his tender age — Jackson was just 11 years old when he recorded "I'll Be There" — there is never a moment in which the fact that the ballad is performed by a child takes you out of the song. It just works, and as a result, it remains one of the Jackson 5's most beloved songs.
Mariah Carey's 'MTV Unplugged' hit
Mariah Carey became a sensation when she first broke into the pop mainstream in 1990. All four singles off her self-titled debut album reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as did her fifth single, "Emotions," in 1991. In doing so, she broke the record set by the Jackson 5, whose first four singles, including "I'll Be There," hit the top spot.
Carey was quickly heralded as one of the defining voices of the era, whose massive talent rivaled other greats such as Whitney Houston. However, her unwillingness to tour widely as a live act drew some criticism from some who were skeptical of her abilities as a stage performer rather than a studio artist. In response, she performed on "MTV Unplugged," the acoustic music show that had previously hosted major stars including Paul McCartney.
Carey's cover of "I'll Be There," featuring Trey Lorenz as duet partner, is taken from this 1992 performance. It demonstrates the vocalist's incredible range, the sophistication of her vocal techniques, as well as her ability to bring her own spin to other people's songs after an early career build largely on self-penned tracks, further improving Carey's credibility.