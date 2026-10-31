The '70s Singer With One Of Yacht Rock's Most Beautiful Voices You Probably Don't Know

Some artists just aren't appreciated by their home country, which seems to be the case for Ned Doheny, the singer-songwriter from Beverly Hills, California. Boasting a beautiful voice and a strong knack for songwriting, Doheny worked alongside artists from the Laurel Canyon scene, including Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Linda Ronstadt, crafting polished, easy-to-listen-to pop rock records. His second album, 1976's "Hard Candy," is a masterclass in white soul, yacht rock, and fusion that failed commercially in the United States but found a remarkably receptive audience in Japan, kickstarting his career overseas and, in the 2020s, earning him the respect of younger generations.

"The Japanese were the first to connect with what I was doing," Doheny said in an interview with Red Bull Music Academy. "I think a lot of it had to do with rhythm — they can't understand anything I'm saying, so it has nothing to do with the lyrics." After CBS Records dropped him following the commercial failure of "Hard Candy," Doheny released his third album, "Prone," exclusively in Japan in 1979. He continued to perform and tour in Japan, and in 1990 was hired as the host of a radio show in Yokohama, "Postcards from Hollywood," until 1993.

Doheny's popularity in Japan coincided with the rise of city pop, a Japanese genre shaped in part by American pop, jazz, and soul. His blend of sophisticated arrangements, polished production, and catchy melodies shared the sound and sensibility of city pop. As the genre enjoys a global resurgence in the 2020s, Doheny's music, especially "Hard Candy," is finding new audiences.