The 3 Best Girl Groups Of The '70s

Fanny reminds us why it's always refreshing to exceed expectations. The very term "girl group" calls to mind images of vacuous teen-idol pop vocalists more adept at posing for magazine layouts than executing solid musicianship. But amidst the ongoing generational sea of Spice Girls, there emerge, nevertheless, groups whose technical capacity shines through. In the case of Fanny, it's more than just a token gesture towards virtuosity: their instrumental skills placed them easily and undeniably among the most adept upper ranks of the hard rock boys' club.

Where some girl groups are derided for loping along instrumentally (The Runaways, legendary as they are, do come to mind), Fanny is awash in stunningly skillful performances. Their cover of the Beatles' "Hey Bulldog" goes hard with infectious precision drumming courtesy of Alice de Buhr and the steadily aggressive assuredness of guitarist June Millington's guitar work. That's just one window into the technical mastery this group shows — mastery that, it should be pointed out, is notable irrespective of the gender of the players.

There were lineup changes through the years — de Buhr and Millington left following 1973's "Mother's Pride — but the musical evolution continued unabated, and by their final album, 1974's "Rock And Roll Survivors," there's an extraordinarily accomplished veteran band backing up the powerful but always silky-sweet female vocals, and we're left to marvel at the fact that both facets are coming from the same players.

Fanny split up shortly after "Rock And Roll Survivors," even though it contained "Butter Boy," their biggest hit at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's a royal shame considering that by that point in their careers they sounded poised to be the female Steely Dan.