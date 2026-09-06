5 Classic Rock Hits That Were Way Bigger Outside The US

Let's admit it: When it comes to music, Americans can get pretty wrapped up in the scene around us, with plenty of talk about the Billboard Hot 100 and other songs trending stateside but only vague awareness of international trends. Perhaps that's understandable, given human nature, but let's not forget that there's literally a whole world out there. As some classic rock artists have found, the music industries and fans of other nations have been far more receptive to their work, eagerly sending singles and albums to the top of their own charts. Whether it's because some changes in genre simply didn't hit elsewhere (Japan never got into grunge in a mainstream way, for instance) or the timing was just right, songs like the Runaways' "Cherry Bomb" and Cheap Trick's "I Want You to Want Me" found their greatest success well beyond American shores.

That's not to say that hitmaking stateside was impossible for these artists and others like them. Yet, even when a particular single was doing well in the U.S., it could reach stratospheric heights of popularity elsewhere. Staying power is worth considering, too, as longer airplay and continued warm reception to a band's work goes a very long way to sustaining a music career.

While we're at it, we're taking the notoriously vague definition of classic rock and using the broad view here, applying it to rock singles that were released 30 or more years ago. So, take a moment to stand up and look around the globe, musically speaking. These musicians did, and they found quite a lot of success for the trouble.