Prog ... The final frontier. No matter that Sir Patrick Stewart left us on October 28, 2026, to voyage to a realm far beyond the stars, his legacy and voice remain. That instantly recognizable, commanding voice remains in unexpected places, too, like on Rick Wakeman's "Return to the Centre of the Earth" from 1999. The extremely grand, symphonic prog rock album fittingly features Steward as narrator.

Listeners to "Return to the Centre of the Earth" can't mistake Stewart's voice for anyone else's. Stewart had already imprinted himself on popular culture by the time the album was released, five years after "Star Trek: The Next Generation" ended and one year before becoming Professor Xavier in 2000's "X-Men." By lending his substantial vocal talents to "Return to the Centre of the Earth," he contributed to a prog rock legacy spanning back to the late '60s and early '70s and albums that define the genre. That's when Yes released 1971's "Fragile" and the vibrant and virtuosic "Roundabout," a song that proves 1971 was classic rock's best year. That album was the first to showcase the legendary cape-wearing keyboard wizard, Rick Wakeman, who went on to have a prolific solo career that included 1974's "Journey to the Centre of the Earth" and its sequel, 1999's "Return to the Centre of the Earth."

While the original "Centre of the Earth" album featured English actor David Hemmings as the narrator (Stewart was in the Royal Shakespeare Company at the time, from 1966 to 1982), Stewart stepped in for the sequel. He opens the album along with an instrumental intro and shows up across its entire length, guiding its story step by step.